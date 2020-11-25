Personal income's drop last month was mainly FEMA COVID funds drying up

The unexpected drop in October personal income was largely due to a decline in transfer payments, specifically government COVID relief, as wages rose.

Income reversed, down 0.7% compared with a 0.7% rise the month before. Economists predicted a 0.1% rise.

Wages and salaries ticked up $70.4B last month, based on seasonally adjusted annual rates.

But government social benefits sank $252.7B.

The big decline came from the "Other" category, which includes supplemental unemployment payments for lost wages from COVID that comes from the FEMA disaster relief fund. Those payments of up to $300/week for six weeks, authorized by President Trump in August and backdated to the first of that month, were budgeted to take up to $44B from the DRF (or until another stimulus bill was passed).

Those payments sank to an annual rate of $87.4B in October from $297.1B in September.

The Department of Homeland Security said FEMA had distributed $42.4B by Oct. 16.

Curiously, the "Other" category was boosted slightly by a $9.2B rise in stimulus payments received, adjusted annually.

Unemployment insurance payments fell $50.4B last month, with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds down $16.1B.