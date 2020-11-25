The limping saga of a deal for U.S. operations of TikTok (BDNCE) shambles on, as the company says it's been given a one-week extension of the deadline forcing its sale.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has granted the extension of the deadline, now set for Dec. 4, Bloomberg notes from a court filing.

A deal for Oracle (ORCL -0.3% ) and Walmart (WMT +0.3% ) to take a minority stake in a new U.S.-centered company running TikTok - which was a high priority for the Trump administration a couple of months ago - has settled into limbo and has little of the White House's attention lately.

And if things get delayed much further: Fox Business has reported that a Biden administration might not impose a JV deal with Oracle if TikTok can secure user data.

The incoming administration plans to give the deal a thorough review, given Oracle's links to President Trump, according to the report.