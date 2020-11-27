Mortgages in active forbearance creep up for second straight week: Black Knight

The number of mortgages in active forbearance inched up again this week, increasing 27K from last Tuesday, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

2.78M homeowners are in active forbearance plans as of Nov. 23, representing ~5.3% of all active mortgages, up from 5.2% in the previous week.

All told, they represent $564B in unpaid principal.

Of the loans still in active forbearance, 81% have had their terms extended at some point since March.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $3.4B in the past week, unchanged from the prior week.

Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans were $1.2B, also unchanged W/W.