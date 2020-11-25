L Brands (LB -2.3% ) reshuffled the executive ranks at Victoria's Secret this week, including the position of CEO, as it tries to revive the struggling lingerie brand.

Martin Waters, who heads the company's international division, will become CEO and replace John Mehas, who has held the position since early last year.

Janie Schaffer was named chief design officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Laura Miller, who has been with L Brands becomes chief human resources officer.

Victoria's Secret is facing increased competition from Aerie and its brand reputation has taken a hit over the last year.

Source: Press Release

Last week: L Brands +17% as confidence from Wall Street rises