Peacock is looking to goose its paid subscriber numbers with a 20% discount for Black Friday.
The NBCUniversal (CMCSA -1.4%) service has a free, ad-supported tier. But this week it's offering Peacock Premium for $39.99/year, and its Premium tier with (virtually) no ads for $89.99/year.
In additional promotional news, it's offering access to some of its Peacock Premium series for free in December: From Dec. 3-9, Departure; From Dec. 10-16, The Capture; From Dec. 17-23, Five Bedrooms; and from Dec. 24-30, Brave New World.
That news follows Hulu's Black Friday deal, FierceVideo notes: Hulu (DIS -1.8%) is offering a year of its ad-supported service for $1.99/month, down from a regular $5.99/month price.
The holiday season is shaping up to be its own significant battleground in the streaming wars, as services jockey with promotional discounts, and Christmas Day is set to see some key film releases (HBO Max (T -0.9%) puts Wonder Woman 1984 on its service, and Disney Plus moves Pixar release Soul to streaming rather than theaters that day).
Now read: AT&T: Your 'Dead Money' »