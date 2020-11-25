Peacock is looking to goose its paid subscriber numbers with a 20% discount for Black Friday.

The NBCUniversal (CMCSA -1.4% ) service has a free, ad-supported tier. But this week it's offering Peacock Premium for $39.99/year, and its Premium tier with (virtually) no ads for $89.99/year.

In additional promotional news, it's offering access to some of its Peacock Premium series for free in December: From Dec. 3-9, Departure; From Dec. 10-16, The Capture; From Dec. 17-23, Five Bedrooms; and from Dec. 24-30, Brave New World.

That news follows Hulu's Black Friday deal, FierceVideo notes: Hulu (DIS -1.8% ) is offering a year of its ad-supported service for $1.99/month, down from a regular $5.99/month price.