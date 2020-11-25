Compass, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S., has selected Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.2% ) to underwrite a potential IPO in 2021, Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Compass, founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, a former Goldman executive who was once Gary Cohn's chief of staff, markets itself as a real estate firm that leverages technology to give its agents a competitive edge.

Until now, the company has used capital from venture investors to acquire smaller brokerages in the U.S. to bulk up.

Besides SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY +1.0% ), other companies that are investors in the company include Goldman, Fidelity, Wellington Management, Founders Fund, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Last year, Compass raised $370M in its latest funding round that valued the company at $6.4B.