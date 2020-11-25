Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) (OTCPK:UNRDY) (OTC:URMCY), a developer and owner of 89 shopping centers in Europe and the U.S., prices €2B (~$2.4B) of senior bonds in a two-tranche offering comprised of:

A €1B bond with a six-year five-month maturity and a 0.625% fixed coupon; and

A €1B bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon.

The issuance was more than three times oversubscribed, attracting more than €6.5B of demand.

The company also launched a simultaneous tender offer for up to €1B of other outstanding bonds.

Proceeds from the bond offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the concurrent tender offer and the refinancing of upcoming bond maturities.