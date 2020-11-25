Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) obtains regulatory approval from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

As reported on June 28, 2020, GNOG entered into a purchase agreement with Landcadia Holdings II, a special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which GNOG will become a public company listed on Nasdaq.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported record Q3 gross gaming revenue of $28.9M (+93% Y/Y); Operating Income was $8.2M (+92% Y/Y).

"With this regulatory approval, we are one step closer to completing our acquisition of GNOG," says Landcadia II's General Counsel, Steven L. Scheinthal. "We are now waiting on the SEC to approve our definitive proxy statement for mailing to our stockholders and approval from our stockholders of the transaction, which we hope will happen in the near future."

Stock up 5.30% in post-market action.

