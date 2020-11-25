Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV), also known as Aimco, establishes 1-for-1.23821 as the ratio for its previously announced reverse stock split of its common shares.

The reverse split will become effective on Nov. 30; Aimco's common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE as of the opening of trading on Dec. 1, 2020.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 1.23821 of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be combined into one share, without any change to the par value per share.

The purpose of the reverse stock split is to neutralize the dilutive impact of the stock to be issued in the special dividend that was announced on Oct. 23, 2020.

Previously: Aimco ignores call for special meeting on reverse spinoff, Litt says (Nov. 23)