Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total (NYSE:TOT) and the Mozambique government are in negotiations over their massive liquefied natural gas projects in the country, with each seeking to extract more gas from a shared field that straddles the two developments and cut costs, Reuters reports.

The field that straddles the projects happens to contain gas that is thicker and thus cheaper to extract and convert into LNG than reserves elsewhere in the projects.

Exxon and Total are trying to reach agreement to increase extraction from the straddling reserves as a way to boost efficiency and increase their projects' annual LNG production, according to the report.

Success in the talks could be particularly important for Exxon, which still must attract investors ahead of a delayed final investment decision on its $30B Rovuma LNG project, which reportedly is not expected until early 2022.

