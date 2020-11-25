News Corp. fell today in its pre-holiday session (NWS down 0.9% , NWSA down 0.9% ) despite a reiterated Buy rating and a price target bump at Loop Capital Markets.

The firm thinks the company's Realtor division is set for margin expansion, and implied value within News Corp. puts that unit at a discount vs. its peers.

Applying a revenue multiple similar to Realtor/Dow Jones similar to that of Domain/New York Times, it adds, would boost the valuation of News Corp.

It's raised its target on NWSA to $22 from $20, boosting implied upside to 22%.

