Proceeding with its planned separation from its Apartment Income REIT ("AIR") unit against the objections of investor Jonathan Litt, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), or Aimco, sets Dec. 5, 2020 as the record date for the separation.

The transaction will occur via a pro rata distribution in which stockholders of Aimco will get one share of class A common stock of AIR for every share of Aimco class A common stock they hold at the close of the record date.

The distributions are expected to be completed before trading hours on Dec. 15.

A "when-issued" market for AIR class A common stock will exist starting on Dec. 3, 2020 and continuing until just before trading hours on Dec. 15.

Separately, Aimco announced the ratio for its reverse stock split.

