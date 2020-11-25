R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is down 4.1% after hours, in response to the company getting bounced from the S&P SmallCap 600 index in a series of pre-holiday shuffles.

Concentrix (NYSE:CNXC) is being added to the S&P MidCap 400 before the open of trading Tuesday, Dec. 1; that's just after the expected close of a transaction where Synnex (NYSE:SNX) spins off Concentrix. Synnex will remain in the MidCap 400 itself after the spin-off.

Making room in the 400 for Concentrix is AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), which is moving down to the SmallCap 600 as more appropriate for that market space. AMCX is up 5.6% after hours. And that leaves no room for R.R. Donnelley.

Elsewhere, Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will exit the SmallCap 600 as no longer representative as a small-cap. It's making room for the spin-off of The Aaron's Company from Aaron's Holdings (NYSE:AAN).

The Aaron's Company will enter the SmallCap 600 prior to the open on Wednesday, Dec. 2. After the spin-off, parent Aaron's Holdings will change its name to PROG Holdings and its ticker to PRG, part of a focus on consumer finance. That company will remain in the MidCap 400. And The Aaron's Company will trade under the AAN ticker effective Dec. 1.