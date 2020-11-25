Danaher (DHR -0.5% ) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $234 price target, trimmed from $273, at RBC Capital, which says its "high-quality, defensive portfolio is less compelling to own in the near-term as the cyclical recovery gains traction into 2021."

Analyst Deane Dray thinks the market has mostly priced in Danaher's "COVID testing success story" and the role it can play in vaccine production, as "expectations for a rebound in the economy are a bigger catalyst for lower-quality and higher-beta stocks vs. higher-quality and lower-beta names" such as Danaher.

DHR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Very Bullish: