ViacomCBS's (VIAC, VIACA) $2.18B deal to sell its Simon & Schuster publishing arm to Germany's Bertelsmann came in at a higher price than it expected, but the transaction is set to see some regulatory scrutiny.

Rival bidder News Corp. (NWS, NWSA), owner of HarperCollins, alluded to as much as CEO Robert Thomson ripped the deal that he lost out on: "There is clearly no market logic to a bid of that size - only anti-market logic ... Bertelsmann is not just buying a book publisher, but buying market dominance as a book behemoth."

And the combination of Simon & Schuster with America's dominant publisher - Bertesmann's Penguin Random House - is something. Simon & Schuster is third-largest among publishers, behind HarperCollins.

The deal would bring best-selling authors ranging from Stephen King to Bob Woodward to Dan Brown and John Grisham under the same corporate umbrella.

Their combined share would merit a look from the Justice Dept. Book tracker NPD BookScan notes Penguin Random House (which runs about 325 imprints in 22 countries) has accounted for about 25% of all books sold in the U.S. this year; Simon & Schuster accounted for 9.1%.

That would bring combined market share to about 34%, vs. HarperCollins at No. 2 with about 11% of print books sold.

Aside from competitive concerns, even if the deal gets an OK, observers worry that it will harm the mid-list. "“It’s like baseball, you need the minor leagues," says literary agent Richard Pine. "If you have a system of one book and done when the magic didn’t happen, then those writers will be left behind.”

Simon & Schuster generated $814M in revenue in 2019, down 1% from the prior year; adjusted OIBDA fell 7%, to $143M.