Equillium (EQ -3.5% ) slips but recovers much of its early 17% loss after saying it will not initiate the Equinox Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, citing the "rapidly evolving" treatment landscape.

"Based on a thorough review of recent updates regarding the efficacy of new potential vaccines and other treatment options, we have made the strategic decision not to initiate our Equinox Phase 3 trial," Equillium says.

The company plans to prioritize resources on expanding its program of using itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease, citing positive interim clinical data, as well as advancing lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma studies.

Equillium had received a Study May Proceed letter from the Food and Drug Administration just last month to begin a Phase 3 trial evaluating itolizumab.