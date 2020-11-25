Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) +14.3% after-hours as the Food and Drug Administration grants accelerated approval of its Danyelza (naxitamab) cancer treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Y-mAbs says the FDA approval was supported by clinical evidence from two pivotal studies in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma with refractory or relapsed disease.

The company expects Danyelza will be available for use in the U.S. "in the coming weeks."

The approval was expected, and the stock price recently hit a 52-week intraday high.