The sale of PPL Corp.'s (NYSE:PPL) British power utility Western Power Distribution likely will be delayed until at least Q1 2021, partly due to uncertainty over whether the U.K. will leave the European Union without a trade deal, Reuters reports.

The next regulatory regime for Britain's networks, which sets fixed investment returns for grid owners and will not be decided until next year, has refrained some companies from expressing their interest, according to the report.

Two consortia are said to be in the running, one comprising Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and CDPQ, while the other consists of Australia's Macquarie Group, Canada's PSP Investments and Dutch pension fund APG.

Since the U.K. and EU are in a last-ditch effort to agree terms to keep trade flowing without tariffs or quotas from the start of 2021, the sale reportedly has stalled and likely will run into the first few months of next year.

A sale of WPD could raise as much as $9B in cash for PPL, Junius writes in a report published recently on Seeking Alpha.