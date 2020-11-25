Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) says it received antitrust clearance from the Department of Justice to move forward with its proposed acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA (NYSE:MT), reaffirming the anticipated closing of the deal in December.

The $1.4B acquisition will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, with combined shipments of ~17M short tons st in 2019. and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America, with 28M long tons of annual capacity.

Cleveland-Cliffs' investment thesis is largely long-term oriented, which is why short-term pullbacks could be used to increase positions, Vladimir Dimitrov writes in a bullish report on the company posted recently on Seeking Alpha.