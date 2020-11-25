Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:HTZGQ) to sell substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Donlen to Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) for an anticipated cash payment of $825M, subject to adjustments for fleet equity, working capital and assumed debt.

Hertz President and CEO Paul Stone said, "The agreement to sell our Donlen business is another significant accomplishment for Hertz during our financial restructuring, following the $1.65 billion debtor-in-possession financing and $4 billion fleet financing recently approved by the Bankruptcy Court.

Athene Chairman and CEO Jim Belardi said, "In support of the business, strengthening the balance sheet and its significant growth opportunity, we are making an upfront investment of approximately $1 billion, and we are prepared to provide incremental capital that would support approximately $2 billion of additional growth in the fleet."

Source: Press Release