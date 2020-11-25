In a major shift of importing chargers from the United States, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to manufacture EV chargers in China in 2021, according to a document submitted to the Shanghai authorities by the firm, reports Reuters.

The new factory which is expected to come up near its car plant in Shanghai with an estimated investment of 42M yuan ($6.4M) will have the capacity to make 10,000 chargers in a year.

The Shanghai car factory, central to Tesla’s global growth strategy, aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans this year and has started exporting some vehicles to Europe.

China, which offers hefty subsidies for electric vehicles as it seeks to cut down on pollution from petrol or diesel cars, has been expanding its nationwide network of charging points, one of the biggest challenges to encouraging the adoption of EVs.