Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will lay off 32,000 workers - primarily at its theme parks business - marking an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September. The cuts will go into effect in the first half of 2021, according to a filing with the SEC.

"Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force. As part of these actions, the employment of approximately 32,000 employees primarily at Parks, Experiences and Products will terminate in the first half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, as of October 3, 2020, approximately 37,000 employees who are not scheduled for employment termination were on furlough as a result of COVID-19's impact on our businesses."

Disney's California-based theme parks have faced prolonged closures, while limited attendance at its parks in Florida has weighed on the company. Internationally, Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown, though the company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.