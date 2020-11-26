Bankers at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are using drones to help clinch billion-dollar M&A deals, according to Stephan Feldgoise, the firm's global co-head of mergers and acquisitions.

Of the several hundred transactions that Goldman has advised on during the pandemic, more than 95% were done without any face-to-face interaction.

Commercial-grade drones have been used to conduct virtual tours of everything from shipping ports and railroads to chemical factories, warehouses and big-box retail locations.

"We have been selling asset-based businesses all over the world using drones for site visits and fly-overs," Feldgoise said in a phone interview. "It gives buyers the confidence they need because when you are buying a business, you want to see, touch and feel what you are buying."

The practice is likely here to stay, adds Feldgoise, saying, "we believe it will change the M&A landscape forever."

Goldman isn't the only investment bank relying on the technology. JPMorgan Chase is another firm that has leaned on drones for M&A deals, sources tell CNBC.