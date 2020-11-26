Ant Group, a third owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), is in talks with regulators about injecting capital into its micro-lending units just weeks after its $35B IPO was halted in a sector-wide crackdown, Bloomberg reports.

It's part of the quickly shifting landscape for China's fintech players, which are bracing for more turbulence as industry watchdogs set their sights on areas spanning lending, banking partnerships and data privacy.

This month, President Xi Jinping urged financial regulators to "dare to" master their supervisory role, according to commentary penned by an official at the banking regulator, published in the People’s Daily.

"Financial stability is political in China," said Sean Ding, a Washington DC-based analyst at Plenum, a research firm specializing in Chinese politics and economy. "The whole point of sending such a strong message is for future fintech companies to be more careful, understand that their products can bring about financial risk."

