Crypto selloff sees Bitcoin shed almost $3K after nearing record highs

While equity markets are closed for Thanksgiving, crypto traders are not taking the day off.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged by 15% overnight, or nearly $3,000, to as low as $16,328. The move is notable as many in the industry had been expecting a $20K milestone in the next few days after hitting highs not seen since the end of 2017.

Other cryptos are getting hammered as well: Ethereum (ETH-USD) -15% ; Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) -19% ; Ripple (XRP-USD) -22% ; Litecoin (LTC-USD) -15% .

"Long term I don't see anything derailing Bitcoin's irrevocable rise higher," said Antoni Trenchev, a managing partner and co-founder of Nexo, which bills itself as the world's biggest crypto lender. "That doesn't mean we won't have pullbacks along the way. Look what happened in March; Bitcoin plunged 40% in one day during the coronavirus market panic. 20-30% falls can and should be expected."

"Any healthy market needs to have pullbacks and periods of consolidation. Already in 2020 we've seen a gain of 160%."