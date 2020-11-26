The only major Thanksgiving title arriving in movie theaters this year is Dreamwork's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) The Croods: A New Age. At best, the film could reach between $10M-$15M during its first five days, said Doug Stone, president of Box Office Analyst.

Comparing that to the last decade, the five-day Thanksgiving spread - consisting of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday - has resulted in more than $250M in ticket sales each year. The only two years that didn't reach this threshold were 2011 and 2014, but the box office tally still surpassed $230M.

"The pandemic has negatively impacted every traditionally important box office holiday from Memorial weekend to Fourth of July, and even sidelined the almighty summer movie season, so it's no surprise that Thanksgiving would be impacted as well," commented Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at Comscore. "Usually, it's a time frame when family and friends get together and historically it's been a big weekend. This year it's literally going to be a turkey."

The annual box office is already a fraction of what it was last year, tumbling more than 77% to $2.18B. Since August, when major theater chains reopened, through Nov. 22, the box office has only collected $279M (during the same period last year, the box office brought in $2.86B).

Related stocks: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).