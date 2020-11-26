AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) likely will conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, after the latest studies raised questions over its level of protection, CEO Psacal Soriot says.

The new trial would be run instead of adding an arm to an ongoing U.S. trial and would evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in Astra's studies, Soriot told Bloomberg in his first interview since the data was released.

"Now that we've found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study," the CEO said.

Soriot said he did not expect the additional trial to hold up regulatory approvals in the U.K. and European Union, although clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may take longer because the regulator is unlikely to approve the vaccine on the basis of studies conducted elsewhere, especially given the questions over the results.

Soriot also disputed the notion that the lower-dose regimen was an error, saying that after researchers realized the dosing error they formally changed the trial protocol with the blessing of regulators.