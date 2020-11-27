Most of Asia-Pacific stocks lower amid Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine concerns

Japan +0.33% .

China -0.05% . Profits at Chinese industrial firms surged 28.2% Y/Y in October to ¥642.91B ($97.79B) after rising 10.1% in September versus the previous year.

The sharp jump was helped by rising investment income and a low base in October 2019.

For the Jan-Oct period, industrial firms’ profits rose 0.7% on an annual basis, after falling 2.4% in Jan-Sept 2020 compared with 2019.

Private sector profits grew 1.1% Y/Y in the Jan-Oct period, compared with a 0.5% decline in the first nine months.

Hong Kong -0.16% .

Australia -0.46% .

Asia-Pacific markets declined as questions about the effectiveness of AZN's COVID-19 vaccine weighed on investor optimism.

AstraZeneca’s coronavirus drug was touted as a “vaccine for the world” due to its inexpensive cost, but the efficacy of the vaccine is now facing more intense scrutiny, which might delay its approval.

The AstraZeneca CEO told Bloomberg News the company might conduct another trial.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for a holiday.

Oil prices were mixed in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with Brent crude futures up fractionally at $47.84/barrel. U.S. crude futures dropped 1.6% to $44.98/barrel.