Health Secretary Matt Hancock has asked the U.K. medical regulator to potentially bypass its European Union (EU) counterpart and approve the supply of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and the University's COVID-19 vaccine to speed its deployment, Bloomberg reports.

Until the end of the year, when the U.K. exits a post-Brexit transition period, vaccines there must be authorized by the EMA.

On Friday, Hancock invoked a special rule allowing Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorize a temporary supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine if the data is robust enough.

“We have formally asked the regulator to assess the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, to understand the data and determine whether it meets rigorous safety standards,” Hancock said in a statement.

By speeding up the approval process, the U.K. hopes to be able to begin its mass vaccination program next month.

Hancock’s action will also make a political point with the U.K., that Brexit will enable the government to act quickly in Britain's favor outside of the bloc’s bureaucracy.

Earlier this week, AZN's COVID-19 vaccine showed an average efficacy of 70%. However, several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the shot was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.

“I’m not going to pretend it’s not an interesting result, because it is—but I definitely don’t understand it and I don’t think any of us do,” said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals R&D. “It was surprising to us.”

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are defending the results and methods used in their Phase 3 vaccine trials on the back of criticism, stressing the “highest standards” were used and that “additional analysis will be conducted.”

U.S. regulators have set the bar for authorizing vaccines at 50% effectiveness, but vaccines in development by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and partners Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Germany’s BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have set the benchmark even higher with study results showing greater than 90% effectiveness.

Those vaccines use a new gene-based technology that, despite its impressive clinical results thus far, requires the shots to be stored at subzero temperatures, whereas AstraZeneca’s vaccine can be stored in a more standard refrigerator, making it attractive to low and middle-income nations.

Oxford researchers have said that the lower dose may have been more effective because it more accurately reflects the natural immune response to viruses, but that they would have to investigate the findings further to know for sure.

AstraZeneca is likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, after current studies raised questions over its level of protection.

