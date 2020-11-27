Many speed bumps have plagued the launch of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra, but the digital currency may soon see the light of day.

The exact launch date depends on when the project receives approval to operate as a payments service from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, but could come as early as January, FT reports.

An even more limited format... The 27-strong Libra Association would initially launch a single coin backed one-for-one by the dollar, while other currencies and a "digital composite" of all of its coins would be rolled out at a later point.

Back in April, there were plans to launch digital versions of several currencies following concerns from regulators over its initial plan to create one synthetic coin backed by a basket of currencies.

A more limited scope may appease regulators, but critics have complained that a move to single-currency coins could result in additional costs for currency conversion, undermining the project's goal of greater financial inclusion.