From December 19, Delta (NYSE:DAL) will begin operating flights between Atlanta and Rome in which passengers do not have to go into quarantine on either end.

To fly, customers will need to test negative for COVID-19 through: A COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction test taken up to 72 hours before departure; a rapid test administered at the airport in Atlanta before boarding; a rapid test on arrival in Rome-Fiumicino; a rapid test at Rome-Fiumicino before departure to the U.S.

Delta has engaged expert advisors from Mayo Clinic, a global leader in serious and complex healthcare, to review and assess the customer-testing protocols needed for Delta to execute a COVID-tested flight program.

"Based on the modeling we have conducted, when testing protocols are combined with multiple layers of protection, including mask requirements, proper social distancing and environmental cleaning, we can predict that the risk of COVID-19 infection – on a flight that is 60% full - should be nearly one in a million," said Henry Ting, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Value Officer, Mayo Clinic.