No more extensions... France has sent out notices to Big Tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to pay its digital service tax as planned in December.

The levy was suspended earlier this year while negotiations played out at the OECD regarding an overhaul of cross-border taxation rules, but with the group stretching negotiations in 2021, France chose not to wait.

The country will apply a 3% tax on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with local revenues of more than €25M and €750M worldwide, but will withdraw the tax as soon as an OECD deal is reached.

Amazon has received a reminder from the French authorities to pay the tax, and will comply, a source told Reuters, while Facebook said it had also received a bill and would "ensure compliance with all tax laws in the jurisdictions where we operate."

Backdrop: In August 2019, President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron reached a deal by promising that the French government would scrap the French tax as soon as the OECD found a way to properly tax tech companies. In December 2019, the U.S. promised 100% tariffs on French wine, cheese and handbags because the previous deal wasn't good enough, while in January 2020, the two sides agreed to wait a little bit to see if the OECD framework would materialize.