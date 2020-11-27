European markets mixed amid vaccine concerns and economic data

London -0.75% . Shares slipped as doubts over the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and concerns over post-Brexit trade deal weighed on sentiment.

Germany +0.34% . Germany October import price index rose to +0.3% vs expectations of +0.1% M/M.

France +0.32% . France Q3 final GDP +18.7% vs +18.2% Q/Q.

October consumer spending was +3.7% vs +3.5% M/M expected.

France November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% Y/Y expected.

AstraZeneca shares dropped 0.8% with questions over the testing and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

AZN’s CEO said the company is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine using a lower dose.

On the Brexit front, EU assessments of whether to grant market access for U.K. banks is not expected to be completed in time for January, as the estranged allies make a final push for a free trade deal.

On the data front, Eurozone November final consumer confidence and economic, industrial, services confidence are due later in the day.