The European Commission (EC) has granted approval of the label extension for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) with Kalydeco (ivacaftor), to include the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients ages 6 years and older with one F508del mutation and one of 14 residual function mutations.

Symkevi with Kalydec will be immediately available to additional eligible patients in Germany and will be available shortly in countries that have entered into long-term reimbursement agreements with Vertex, including the U.K., Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

In all other European countries, Vertex will work closely with relevant authorities to secure access.

In Europe, Symkevi with Klaydeco is already approved for the treatment of people with CF ages 12 years and older.

In September 2020, VRTX expanded its partnership with Moderna to develop a gene-edited therapy for cystic fibrosis; first partnership entails the use of mRNA and the second is LNP.

Beyond CF, the company has robust pipeline of five other clinical programs:

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street sell siders are Bullish with price target of $288.12.

Previously: EC OKs expanded use of Vertex Pharma's Kalydeco for infants with cystic fibrosis (Nov. 5)