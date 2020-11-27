Futures higher ahead of holiday-shortened session

No Thanksgiving hangover is being seen on Wall Street, with Dow and S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and contracts tied to the Nasdaq up 0.4% , ahead of a half-day trading session.

The stock market will close at 1 p.m. ET, bond markets will close an hour later, and metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is also here, with bargain hunters across the U.S. planning to spend the next few days searching for discounts in stores and online despite the coronavirus pandemic.

With rising wages and increasing consumer confidence, U.S. holiday sales are expected to grow between 3.6% and 5.2%, compared with the 4% growth last year, while online sales are seen rising 20% to 30%, according to the National Retail Federation.