Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) each have held separate talks with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to acquire a controlling stake in video streaming service iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), source Reuters.

But the discussions have stalled with little hope of resuming soon as BABA and Tencent balk at a valuation of around $20B demanded by Baidu and as both companies, which have their own video streaming services, face heightened scrutiny by China’s antitrust regulators.

Another Chinese tech giant, TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) has also internally looked at the possibility of acquiring a controlling stake in iQIYI. But Baidu, which holds more than 90% of iQIYI’s shareholders' rights, is not likely to consider ByteDance given a years-long feud between the two companies.

Purchasing iQIYI would give ByteDance the opportunity to enter the main market for longer length TV shows and movies.

Considered China’s equivalent to Netflix, Nasdaq-listed iQIYI has a market capitalization of $16.4B, which values Baidu’s 56.2% stake at about $9.2B.

Tencent believes the company is worth about half of what Baidu wants. However, none of the companies have commented on the deal talks.

IQ recently on Nov. 16 reported its Q3 earnings. The company recorded 3% drop in quarterly revenues with fewer subscribers than a year ago, with total members of 104.8M vs. 105.8M last year.

iQIYI is also under SEC investigation after a report in April issued by short-seller Wolfpack Research accused iQIYI of inflating numbers.

Considering regulatory headwinds, investing in iQIYI now may be politically difficult for Alibaba and Tencent after Beijing unveiled draft guidelines aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior by internet companies.

That follows sudden suspension of Ant Group’s $37B IPO just days ahead of its debut to slam the brakes on Alibaba.

A glance at most popular video streaming services globally: