U.S. arm of Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) in talks to halt their potential merger agreement after failing to agree on financial terms, prompting Sabadell to consider options for its British unit, TSB.
Previously, both banks had announced a potential merger transaction between the two entities, a deal to create Spain’s second-biggest domestic bank with almost 600B euros ($715.3B) in assets.
Later, BBVA Chief Executive Onur Genc said there's no rush and the bank had other options.
Sabadell says in a statement that it would consider extending its efficiency and transformation programme in Spain and will analyse strategic alternatives for creating value with regard to the group’s international assets, including TSB.
Shares are up 2.5% PM.