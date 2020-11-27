U.S. arm of Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) in talks to halt their potential merger agreement after failing to agree on financial terms, prompting Sabadell to consider options for its British unit, TSB.

Previously, both banks had announced a potential merger transaction between the two entities, a deal to create Spain’s second-biggest domestic bank with almost 600B euros ($715.3B) in assets.

Later, BBVA Chief Executive Onur Genc said there's no rush and the bank had other options.

Sabadell says in a statement that it would consider extending its efficiency and transformation programme in Spain and will analyse strategic alternatives for creating value with regard to the group’s international assets, including TSB.