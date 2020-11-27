Thailand has signed a deal to procure 26M doses of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with Oxford University. Vaccine delivery is expected in mid-2021.

Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute signed a non-refundable advance market commitment contract worth 2.38B baht ($79M) with AZN to reserve the supply of the vaccine candidate.

Another 3.67B baht ($121M) agreement for the purchase of the trial vaccine, known as AZD1222, was signed by the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department.

Under a separate deal in October, the Health Ministry, Siam Bioscience and the SCG business conglomerate signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca on the manufacturing and supply of the AZD1222.

It would allow Siam Bioscience to produce the vaccine at its own plant, with a starting date targeted for the mid 2021.