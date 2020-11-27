Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) and FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) EVRENZO (roxadustat) for the treatment of anemia in non-dialysis-dependent adults with stage 3-5 chronic kidney disease.

The approval is based on results obtained from three clinical studies in more than 500 Japanese patients with anemia of CKD not on dialysis. Previously, the company announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DOLOMITES, evaluating roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in non-dialysis-dependent adults with stage 3-5 chronic kidney disease. Roxadustat was generally well tolerated, and the safety profile was comparable with that of darbepoetin alfa.

The other two studies (one Phase 3 and one Phase 2) support the safety and efficacy of roxadustat in erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA)-untreated patients.

The approval of the supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA) for roxadustat triggers a milestone payment of $15M by Astellas to FibroGen.

Previously, approval in Japan was received for roxadustat through the Astellas and FibroGen collaboration, after the therapy was approved and launched for use in adult patients with anemia of CKD on dialysis last year.

Roxadustat is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl hydroxylase. HIF is a protein transcription factor that "turns on" the production of red blood cells (erythropoiesis). Its value proposition is the ability to maintain hemoglobin levels without affecting inflammation and potentially avoiding the need for ongoing intravenous iron repletion therapy as needed with bone marrow stimulating agents like Aranesp and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Procrit (epoetin alfa).