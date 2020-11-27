Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) has entered into a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and a 5G messaging connection test agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch.

Pursuant to agreement, JG will be 5G strategic and 5G messaging partner of Beijing Unicom.

Next steps will involve JG keeping pace with the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure in China, providing additional support to fuel Beijing Unicom's 5G RCS messaging ecosystem, gaining more insights into customer needs, and expanding high-quality 5G service offerings.

Shares +10% premarket.

