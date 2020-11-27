A Reuters source says Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) will move some of its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad and MacBook assembly from China to Vietnam to ease the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Foxconn, also known as hon Hai, is setting up assembly lines at its facility in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province. The lines will start production in H1 2021.

The source says Apple asked Foxconn to shift some production from China to the new lines but didn't specify how much production would move.

Foxconn's move would represent the first time iPads were assembled outside of China.

But Apple has worked to diversify its geographic supply chain over the past year, including Foxconn investing $1B to expand its iPhone production in India.

