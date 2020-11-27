Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) inked a securities purchase agreement with an accredited institutional investor to purchase 8M of its common shares at $1.25 per share (or $1.249 per prefunded warrant) and registered warrants in a registered direct offering with a single institutional investor priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$10.0M.

Net proceeds of the offering may include future acquisitions or other strategic activities intended to accelerate the Company's growth.

Offer expected to close on or about Nov.30, 2020.