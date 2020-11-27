Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announces that the FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for review of the Company's BLA seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease to to April 27, 2021, from January 27, 2021.

Priority Review shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months.

Pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) is an investigational, plant cell culture-expressed, and chemically modified stabilized version of the recombinant α-Galactosidase-A enzyme.