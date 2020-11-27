Target (NYSE:TGT) announces plans for Cyber Monday and its largest-ever Cyber Week event.

The retailer says its Cyber Week promotion will run from Sunday, November 29 through Saturday, December 5 and includes deep discounts on items within electronics, toys, home décor, apparel, everyday essentials and more.

Target is also offering two digital Flash Sales on Cyber Monday, with limited-time-only offers on dozens of items.

Many Target purchases are eligible for same-day delivery with no membership required.

"We know many people are doing more of their holiday shopping online this year, so our biggest Cyber Week yet includes more deals and more ways to save than ever before," notes Target marketing chief Rick Gomez.

Analysts expect online sales to soar this year as the pandemic discourages visits to stores.

Source: Press Release

Target vs. Walmart and Costco on a price-to-sale comparison.