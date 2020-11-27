Elbit Systems bags a contract to supply E-LynX SDR solution for the Spanish Army

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a contract to supply the E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution for the combat battalion level of the Spanish Army.

The E-LynX SDR solution is similar to the solutions that have recently been selected by other countries, including Switzerland, Sweden and Israel, as the radio solutions for their respective army-wide mobile network modernization programs.

ESLT says that the contract amount is not material to the company and will be performed in cooperation with Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), within a period of six-months.