Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will pay U.S. Operations employees who work for the company for the entire month of December a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time workers.

The company says the "special recognition" bonuses will cost Amazon about $500M.

During the early months of the pandemic, Amazon bumped up warehouse worker pay by $2/hour. The program ended in May.

In June, the e-commerce giant paid out one-time bonuses of up to $500 per employee.

Recently, Amazon offered $3,000 sign-on bonuses to bulk up its staffing ahead of the holiday rush, a move that earned some criticism from existing employees.

"Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we are investing over $750 million in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce, on top of our industry-leading $15 national minimum wage. This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including a $500 million thank you bonus earlier this year," writes Dave Clark, SVP of Amazon Worldwide Operations.

