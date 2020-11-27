Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) have executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other psychiatric disorders and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sage will receive $1.525B in cash comprising an upfront payment of $875M and a $650M equity investment in Sage from the purchase of ~6.2M newly issued common shares at $104.14/share.

Sage is also eligible to receive contingent milestone payments of up to ~$1.6B.

Biogen and Sage will share responsibility, costs as well as profits and losses for commercialization in the U.S. on a 50-50 basis.

Outside the U.S., Biogen will be responsible for development and commercialization, excluding Japan, Taiwan and South Korea with respect to zuranolone, and will pay Sage tiered royalties in the high teens to low twenties.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2021.

Beyond PPD and MDD, zuranolone may also have potential in other psychiatric disorders including bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

Sage and Biogen will host a conference call to discuss the collaboration on November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET and at 9:00 a.m. ET, respectively.