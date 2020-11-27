JinkoSolar's (NYSE:JKS) wholly-owned subsidiary JinkoSolar Sweihan (HK) inked a share and debt purchase agreement with Jinko Power, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinko Power Technology.

Post the agreement, Sweihan HK will sell its 50% equity interest in Sweihan Solar Holding to Jinko HK; Sweihan Holding holds a 40% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power (Project Company), operating entity of a 1,200 MW photovoltaic power plant in Abu Dhabi.

On transaction completion, Jinko HK will indirectly hold a 20% equity interest in the Project Company.

Power generated for an initial period of 25 years will be contractually sold to Emirates Water and Electricity Company.