Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) welcomes the passing of adult-use cannabis legislation by the Mexican Senate on November 19, moving Mexico towards becoming one of the few countries to legalize cannabis nationally, and moves the country closer towards provision for medical cannabis products.

The Company plans to deploy its ZereniaTM medical cannabis clinics and telehealth strategy in Mexico, building on the success of its vertical integration strategy in Colombia.

The Zerenia clinic strategy will build on the Company's Colombia knowledge and proven distribution capabilities, with rapid telehealth service adoption and over 5,600 medical cannabis scripts filled to date.

As per Prohibition Partners, Mexico represents one of the largest potential markets for medical cannabis in the world and is anticipated to reach $1.2B by 2028.

Previously, on March 31, the Company entered into an agreement with Tecnologico de Monterrey, the leading university in Mexico, to educate physicians across Latin America, in advance of the impending regulations in Mexico

Further, the company will release Q3 2020 financials and host webcast on Tuesday, December 1.