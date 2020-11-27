The FDA has approved Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RYTM) Imcivree (setmelanotide) for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency confirmed by genetic testing.

With this approval, Imcivree becomes the first-ever FDA approved therapy for these rare genetic diseases of obesity.

The company expects to make Imcivree commercially available in U.S. in Q1 2021.

With this approval, the FDA issued a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher to Rhythm. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Rhythm’s marketing application for setmelanotide to treat people living with obesity is currently under EMA review.

The company will host conference call today at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the FDA approval of Imcivree.